2 alleged burglary suspects lead police in Laurel County on foot chase before arrests

Laurel County Correctional Center
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two alleged burglary suspects in Laurel County were arrested following a reported foot chase that involved a number of officers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called on a complaint in which two people entered a home off County Farm Road and allegedly took items as the homeowner arrived.

The men, identified by the sheriff's office as 33-year-old Shawn Abner and 40-year-old Chad Witt, then reportedly fled the scene in their vehicle. Police reported that the vehicle came to a stop and both men fled on foot.

The men ran across both north and southbound lanes on I-75 as officers continued to pursue them, according to officials. Abner and Witt reportedly split up, as one headed into a business off Heritage Road and the other fled near a business off West Hal Rogers Parkway.

Both men were found and arrested, officials reported.

Abner, the alleged driver, was charged with the following, as listed by officials:

  • Possession of burglary tools;
  • Third-degree fleeing or evading police;
  • Second-degree complicity to commit burglary;
  • Resisting arrest; and
  • Second-degree wanton endangerment.

Witt was charged with the following:

  • Possession of burglary tools;
  • Third-degree fleeing of evading police;
  • Second-degree burglary; and
  • Second-degree wanton endangerment.
