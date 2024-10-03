2 arrested, over 40 gaming machines seized after gambling investigation in Monticello

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Police Department reported that two men have been arrested on gambling charges after an investigation led to the seizure of illegal electronic gaming machines at businesses in Monticello on Wednesday.

Officials reported that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, several agencies and law enforcement officers conducted a search on four businesses in the City of Monticello and Wayne County.

According to officials, two men were arrested, identified by police as Jaimin Patel and Obdula Reddy, both 25, and charged with several offenses, including the following:

First-degree promoting gambling;

Possession of gambling devices;

Permitting gambling; and

Possession of gambling records.

Further, police noted that over 40 illegal electronic gaming machines were seized during the investigation.

A post from the department stated, "Additional arrests are forthcoming."