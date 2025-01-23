2 arrested after found burning methamphetamine in wood stove

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Louisville residents are in custody after they were found in possession of firearms and burning methamphetamine inside a wood stove.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, authorities with their department, alongside Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve a search warrant on Highway 1676.

Attempts to enter a garage behind the residence did not receive a response, and smoke began to exit the garage. Police eventually made entry, where they found a wood burning stove and the floor of the garage on fire.

After the fire was contained, 43-year-old Thomas Soble was located inside the garage in possession of an empty holster. A stolen 9MM pistol and bag of methamphetamine were also located.

Investigation revealed that the subjects in the garage burnt approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine prior to police entry.

Soble, a convicted felon, has been charged with:



Recieving stolen property (firearm).

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

First degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)(enhancement).

33-year-old Sarah Anne Morris was also charged with:

Tampering with physical evidence.

First degree trafficking a controlled substance, first offense (less or equal to two grams) (methamphetamine).

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.