Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 arrested after found burning methamphetamine in wood stove

pulaski county detention center.gif
Pulaski County Detention Center
pulaski county detention center.gif
detentioncenter2.gif
Posted

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Louisville residents are in custody after they were found in possession of firearms and burning methamphetamine inside a wood stove.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, authorities with their department, alongside Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve a search warrant on Highway 1676.

Attempts to enter a garage behind the residence did not receive a response, and smoke began to exit the garage. Police eventually made entry, where they found a wood burning stove and the floor of the garage on fire.

After the fire was contained, 43-year-old Thomas Soble was located inside the garage in possession of an empty holster. A stolen 9MM pistol and bag of methamphetamine were also located.

Investigation revealed that the subjects in the garage burnt approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine prior to police entry.

Soble, a convicted felon, has been charged with:

  • Recieving stolen property (firearm).
  • Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • First degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)(enhancement).

33-year-old Sarah Anne Morris was also charged with:

  • Tampering with physical evidence.
  • First degree trafficking a controlled substance, first offense (less or equal to two grams) (methamphetamine).

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18