2 adults arrested after children hospitalized from alleged marijuana brownie consumption in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults face endangering the welfare of a minor charges after two children were hospitalized following an alleged marijuana brownie overdose in Laurel County on Oct. 4.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that 30-year-old Tammy Lynn Cundiff and 29-year-old Brian Taylor Smith, were arrested Saturday night after deputies responded to a drug overdose complaint involving two juveniles.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Robert E. Cox Road, around nine miles south of London, at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 4.

During the investigation, deputies learned the two adults allegedly made brownies with marijuana and brownies without marijuana. The children apparently ate the brownies containing marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Cundiff is the parent of the two children involved in the incident.

The children's father was notified and transported them to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin for treatment of possible overdose.

Social services was notified and conducted an investigation at the scene, officials detailed.

Cundiff faces charges of public intoxication involving controlled substances and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Smith faces charges of public intoxication involving controlled substances, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.