2 arrested in Boyle County on drug charges after multi-county chase

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in police custody and are facing drug charges following an early morning multi-county police chase.
According to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle fleeing from Jessamine County entered Garrard County and into Boyle County on Monday, later ending near Wells Landing Road.
A "large amount" of methamphetamine and heroin was located in the vehicle. 52-year-old James Bixler and 40 year-old Andrea Coomer were arrested following the pursuit.
Bixler, who has 19 felony convictions and is on parole, was charged with:
- First degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin).
- Parole violation warrant.
- Fleeing or evading warrant, Anderson County.
Coomer has seven previous felony convictions. She is charged with:
- First degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin).
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tampering with physical evidence.
- Fleeing or evading police.
Both are lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.