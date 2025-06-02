2 arrested in connection to alleged kidnapping in Bell County, police report

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office reported that two people were arrested on May 30 in connection to an alleged kidnapping in Bell County.

According to officials, an investigation by Bell County deputies and Pineville police, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Randall Storms at a home on Mary Street.

Before Storms was arrested, officials reported that officers came in contact with a woman, 53-year-old Mary Hunter, who allegedly told police that no one was in the home. She then allegedly tried to flee back into the home before she was arrested.

Storms has been charged with first-degree kidnapping-minor, rape, first-degree sexual abuse-incapable of consent- victim under 12 years of age, third-degree terroristic threatening, and procuring or promoting use of a minor by electronic means.

Hunter has been charged with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, and first-degree menacing and disorderly conduct.