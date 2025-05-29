Watch Now
2 arrested in Laurel Co. after traffic stop leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that two people were arrested after a traffic stop led police to find suspected meth and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday night.

Officials detailed that at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on East Fourth Street in London. Investigators then found a "large quantity" of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and a smoking pipe, officials noted.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Johnny Asher from Louisville, and the passenger, identified as 49-year-old Roberta Ann Benge from Manchester, were arrested.

According to officials, Asher and Benge were charged with first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance-first offense methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Benge was also charged with marijuana possession.

