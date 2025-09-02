2 arrested in Laurel County in connection to alleged stolen out-of-state heavy equipment

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that two people were arrested on Aug. 29 after an investigation ensued when authorities discovered that a stolen dozer was sold to a business in Laurel County.

Officials reported that deputies were conducting an investigation into several pieces of heavy equipment found to be stolen from out-of-state and sold to a local business.

On Aug, 13, officials reported that an D5 K caterpillar dozer, valued at $65,000, was delivered to a business in Laurel County. Police began an investigation after the dozer was discovered to allegedly be stolen out of Fairfax, Virginia.

According to officials, the sellers allegedly provided fake identification upon selling the equipment and on Aug. 29, deputies then began an undercover operation. Investigators reportedly made contact with the alleged suspect "to provide two more pieces of heavy equipment," officials added.

The suspect, and a reported accomplish, brought two pieces of heavy equipment, valued at $47,000 and $73,000 to an area in South Laurel/Corbin. Deputies observed the vehicle driving toward Woodbine on Highway 26 south of Corbin before deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators found that the equipment was not entered as stolen based on their serial numbers. However, deputies contacted Boyd Caterpillar company of Corbin who assisted deputies to determine that both pieces had been stolen from Maryland, officials reported.

The two individuals connected to the alleged stolen equipment were identified as 34-year-old Dushon Sheperd and 23-year-old Bria Parks. They were both arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.