2 arrested in Somerset following child sexual abuse investigation: KSP reports

Pulaski County Detention Center
SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that two people were arrested on a number of child sexual abuse charges in Somerset on Wednesday after an investigation found that they shared "explicit images of young juveniles online."

KSP detailed that at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Christopher Sean Ethridge and Amy Sativia Ethridge were arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Somerset, and according to KSP, equipment used in the crimes was taken to KSP's lab for forensic analysis.

Christopher has been charged with the following:

  • One of first-degree sodomy with a victim under the age of 12, a Class-A felony.
  • One count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
  • One count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
  • Nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
  • One count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.
  • 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Amy has been charged with the following:

  • One count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
  • One count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
  • One count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
  • One count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.
  • 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

KSP added that this is an ongoing investigation.

