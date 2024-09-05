2 arrested in Somerset following child sexual abuse investigation: KSP reports

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that two people were arrested on a number of child sexual abuse charges in Somerset on Wednesday after an investigation found that they shared "explicit images of young juveniles online."
KSP detailed that at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Christopher Sean Ethridge and Amy Sativia Ethridge were arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
A search warrant was executed at a home in Somerset, and according to KSP, equipment used in the crimes was taken to KSP's lab for forensic analysis.
Christopher has been charged with the following:
- One of first-degree sodomy with a victim under the age of 12, a Class-A felony.
- One count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
- One count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
- Nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
- One count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.
- 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
Amy has been charged with the following:
- One count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
- One count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
- One count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
- One count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.
- 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
KSP added that this is an ongoing investigation.