2 convicted felons arrested after police find gun during traffic stop in Pulaski Co., officials report

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that two convicted felons were arrested and charged with firearm possession after police found a gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Officials detailed that at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday a deputy saw a vehicle speeding in the area of US 27 in Science Hill.

The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon consent, the deputy, along with additional deputy aid, searched the vehicle and found a gun located in the back pocket of the driver's seat, officials reported.

A deputy, officials said, found that the man and woman in the vehicle were convicted felons.

According to officials, 36-year-old Matthew G. Wray and 35-year-old Brittany A. Wray were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

In addition, Matthew was charged with speeding 26 mph or greater, careless driving, and no tail lamps, officials noted.

The case remains under investigation, according to officials.