2 Indiana residents arrested in Lexington using police technology, officials report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that two people from Indiana were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after police technology was used to locate the wanted suspects in February.

Officials detailed that on Feb. 18, the city's "Flock licensed plate reader" alerted police about a vehicle in Lexington that was wanted in connection to a crime in Dearborn County, Indiana.

Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle and identify the driver and passenger with the assistance from the LPD's Real-Time Intelligence Center, officials noted.

According to police, 23-year-old Robert Harden was charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more and Receiving Stolen Property $500<$1,000 from the Lexington Police Department and warrants from Dearborn County.

In addition, 39-year-old Samantha Brewer was charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more and Receiving Stolen Property $500<$1,000 from the Lexington Police Department and warrants from Dearborn County.

