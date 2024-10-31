2 juveniles arrested in connection to a middle school fire in Stanford

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanford Police Department reported that two juveniles were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a reported fire at Lincoln County Middle School.

The department detailed that Stanford police and fire units were called to the middle school for a reported fire on Tuesday. School staff, according to the department, immediately evacuated all students as first responders arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from inside the building and then located the fire in a single classroom. The department reported that units were able to contain the fire and worked swiftly to extinguish it.

The department noted that an initial investigation "indicated that the incident may have been criminal in nature."

As the investigation continued, police found that two juvenile students were allegedly "responsible for the incident," police reported.

Both juveniles were arrested and charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.