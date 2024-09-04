2 men arrested after allegedly robbing students on UK campus for 'social media': citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday night and charged with robbery after security camera footage showed them robbing students on the UK campus, while one of the men told police that he was pranking students for his YouTube channel, according to a citation.

The citation detailed that officers were called to the courtyard of Patterson Hall on the UK campus for a reported robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Corey Omarion Reyes who allegedly told police that he had a YouTube channel and was "pranking students trying to distract them."

After further investigation, the citation read that 23-year-old Jahiem Mullins then came behind the students and allegedly tried to rob them by using a gun that was reportedly loaded. The gun, according to the citation, was found on Mullins and booked into evidence.

Security camera footage from the scene was found and revealed the men robbing the students "at least twice in a short period," the citation read.

Mullins has been charged with first-degree robbery while Reyes has been charged with two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

