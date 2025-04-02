2 men arrested after police find explosive devices in vehicle during traffic stop, KSP reports

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that two men were arrested in Anderson County after police found narcotics and explosive devices during a vehicle search on Monday.

KSP detailed that a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Anderson Crossing Drive due to "several traffic violations." The trooper identified the driver as 41-year-old Ronald Coffman and the passenger as 36-year-old Zebadiah Murphy during the stop.

KSP reported that a search of the vehicle was conducted and illegal narcotics were found, along with two "improvised explosive devices, 'IEDs,' in the rear floorboard."

KSP noted that Coffman allegedly told the trooper that the explosive devices "contained black powder and lead pellets." Authorities established a perimeter, while a hazardous device unit was called to assist with removing the device from the vehicle.

Officials then searched the home of Murphy where two additional IEDs were reportedly found, along with "items needed to manufacture the IEDs." Further, police found several firearms, improvised firearm suppressors and restricted ammunition.

According to KSP, both men were arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

