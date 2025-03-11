2 men arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men in Eastern Kentucky have been indicted by a grand jury with several alleged sex crimes involving minors, according to court documents that were obtained by LEX 18.
The documents detailed that 42-year-old Jason Back was charged in February 2023 with the following counts:
- Two counts of third-degree rape
- Third-degree sodomy
- Two counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means
Further, the documents noted that the crimes occurred between February 1, 2023 and March 7, 2023 in Magoffin County.
An additional document reads that 31-year-old Jordan Cobb was charged in March 2023 with the following counts:
- Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means
- Harassing communications
The crimes reportedly occurred in Magoffin County on May 2, 2023 and June 12, 2024, the documents said.
Both men are set to be arraigned on March 20.