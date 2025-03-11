Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 men arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors in Magoffin County

Billie Bolin (1).png
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Billie Bolin (1).png
Posted
and last updated

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men in Eastern Kentucky have been indicted by a grand jury with several alleged sex crimes involving minors, according to court documents that were obtained by LEX 18.

The documents detailed that 42-year-old Jason Back was charged in February 2023 with the following counts:

  • Two counts of third-degree rape
  • Third-degree sodomy
  • Two counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means

Further, the documents noted that the crimes occurred between February 1, 2023 and March 7, 2023 in Magoffin County.
An additional document reads that 31-year-old Jordan Cobb was charged in March 2023 with the following counts:

  • Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means
  • Harassing communications

The crimes reportedly occurred in Magoffin County on May 2, 2023 and June 12, 2024, the documents said.
Both men are set to be arraigned on March 20.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18