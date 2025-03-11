2 men arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men in Eastern Kentucky have been indicted by a grand jury with several alleged sex crimes involving minors, according to court documents that were obtained by LEX 18.

The documents detailed that 42-year-old Jason Back was charged in February 2023 with the following counts:

Two counts of third-degree rape

Third-degree sodomy

Two counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means

Further, the documents noted that the crimes occurred between February 1, 2023 and March 7, 2023 in Magoffin County.

An additional document reads that 31-year-old Jordan Cobb was charged in March 2023 with the following counts:

Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means

Harassing communications

The crimes reportedly occurred in Magoffin County on May 2, 2023 and June 12, 2024, the documents said.

Both men are set to be arraigned on March 20.