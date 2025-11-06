2 men facing charges in connection to afternoon disorder and robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men are now facing charges in connection to a Thursday afternoon disorder and robbery in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lackawanna Road around 1 p.m. for reports of a disorder. When they arrived, the found that 24-year-old John Obando and 20-year-old Hector Paguada, had "entered a construction area and began a disorder with individuals in the area," LPD reports.

Both fled the scene after taking personal property and assaulting one of the individuals in the area, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Obando and Paguada were arrested later using LPD's Real-Time Intelligence Center and the Air Support Unit.

Obando is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first degree robbery, second degree assault, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Paguada is charge with first degree robbery and second degree assault.

Both are lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.