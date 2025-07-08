2 men in Lexington arrested after they allegedly used fake debit cards at ATM's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that two men were arrested on Monday and charged with more than 100 counts of forgery after they allegedly used fake debit cards at area ATM's.

Police detailed that from June to July 2025, the department's Financial Crimes Unit was made aware of several fraudulent transactions at ATM's using a reported fake debit card.

Detectives, according to LPD, located and identified two suspects in the case: 52-year-old Sergiu Railean and 54-year-old Fernando Perez.

A citation revealed that police were able to identify Railean as a passenger in a suspect vehicle seen on surveillance video at a CVS where a fake credit card was allegedly used. The citation read that the fraudulent transaction amount totaled $303.50.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a wallet that allegedly contained "five credit/debit [cards] that were falsely made or embossed," a citation read. In total, police reported that 111 falsely made or embossed cards were found in the vehicle, along with $12,105 in cash.

During the investigation, police found 37 falsely made or embossed cards on Perez, according to the citation.

Railean has been charged with fraudelent use of a credit card; 112 counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; false making or embossing of credit cards; andfirst-degree unlawful access to a computer.

Perez has been charged with 148 counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; false making or embossing of credit cards; and an out-of-state warrant.