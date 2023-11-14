$2 million bond upheld for Kentucky mother accused of murdering her two young sons

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Bullitt County mother charged with murdering her two young sons remains in jail after a judge kept her bond at $2 million on Tuesday.

Tiffanie Lucas is charged with the murders of her two sons, 6-year-old Maurice Baker Jr. and 9-year-old Jayden Howard. Police say a neighbor found them shot inside their home.

As WDRB News reports, when Bullitt County Detective Richard Beahl asked Lucas if she meant to hurt her children, she indicated that it was an accident. He said she also told him no one else had been in her home that day and that she left the gun in the bedroom.

"She also made some comments such as 'I'm in such a bad spot,' 'I'm so stupid,' 'I would never do anything like this unless someone manipulated me,'" Beahl testified.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet for the two sons.