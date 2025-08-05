2 people in Kentucky arrested after pit bull attacks deputy, officials report

WILLISBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people in Kentucky were arrested when a deputy was reportedly attacked by a pit bull mix during a narcotics investigation in Willisburg on Monday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that two deputies stopped at a home in Willisburg for the investigation. The deputies found that the resident was reportedly "trafficking synthetic drugs."

As the deputies approached the home, one of the owners allegedly let out a pit bull mix. When the deputies asked the owner to put the dog away, it proceeded to attack a deputy, causing "multiple puncture wounds to his arm," officials reported.

The deputy tried to pepper spray the dog, however, it would not release, resulting in the deputy shooting the dog "to prevent further bodily injury," according to officials.

Officials noted that the owners did not have veterinarian papers or proof of vaccination. The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While searching the home, authorities reportedly found synthetic drugs, pipes, unknown liquid substance and suspected methamphetamine.

As a result, 58-year-old Anna Philip has been charged with harboring a vicious animal; trafficking in synthetic drugs; and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, 65-year-old Danny Keith has been charged with harboring a vicious animal.

