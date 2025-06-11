2 people plead guilty on child and animal sex crimes in Graves Co., officials report

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Graves County Sheriff's Office reported that two people pleaded guilty on child and animal sex crimes after an in depth investigation resulted in the discovery of videos and photo evidence in 2023.

According to officials, in late 2023 the sheriff's office received information regarding a suspect in Graves County who was "sexually abusing children" and had been selling explicit videos and photos of them online. In addition, information was provided that claimed the suspect was involved in filming and having sex with animals.

During an investigation, police seized electronic devices and they found images of "children under the age of 12 made to perform sexual acts," along with photo and video evidence of sex crimes against animals.

Two people, identified in the investigation as 47-year-old Neela M. Wilford and 32-year-old Christopher D. Carruthers were arrested in 2024. The investigation found that they met online and Carruthers committed the crimes in Graves County.

Carruthers, who plead guilty on six counts of sex crimes against animals, and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor (under the age of 12) in a sexual performance, plead guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on April 15.

On June 9, Wilford plead guilty on multiple counts of sex crimes against animals, possession of matter portraying a minor (under the age of 12) in a sexual performance, and methamphetamine possession, on a 20-year recommended sentence. Officials reported that Wilford is set to be sentenced in Graves County Circuit Court on June 23.