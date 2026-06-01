2 teens charged in connection to weekend robbery, shots fired call near Shillito Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two teens are facing charges in connection to a robbery and shots fired call on Saturday near Shillito Park in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 300 block of West Reynolds Road just after 2 p.m. While officers were in route, they were able to locate the 17-year-old and 15-year-old suspects and take them into custody.

Once officers arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had been robbed and shots had been fired in his direction.

The 17-year-old has been charged with first degree robbery; the 15-year-old was charged with first degree robbery, first degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor, third degree fleeing and evading, and second degree criminal mischief.

Both teens were taken to a juvenile detention center.