Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 women indicted for murder in July 4 drowning death of toddler in Whitley County

mugshot template (19).png
Whitley County Detention Center
mugshot template (19).png
Posted

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Court documents reveal that two women were indicted on Dec. 15 for murder in connection to the July 4 drowning in Whitley County that claimed the life of 16-month-old Lucas Mattie.

death investigation

News

Coroner identifies toddler who died of 'suspected drowning' on July 4

Ellen Ice

According to the indictments, Robin Siler and Jasmine Siler have both been indicted on the following charges:

  • Count 1- murder;
  • Count 2- possessing a controlled substance first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine);
  • Count 3- drug paraphernalia, buying or possessing.

The indictments state that both bail amounts are set at $1 million.

As of Dec. 17, Robin is booked in the Whitley County Detention Center, while Jasmine has a warrant for her arrest.

Screenshot 2025-12-17 105504.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18