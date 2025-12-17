2 women indicted for murder in July 4 drowning death of toddler in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Court documents reveal that two women were indicted on Dec. 15 for murder in connection to the July 4 drowning in Whitley County that claimed the life of 16-month-old Lucas Mattie.
According to the indictments, Robin Siler and Jasmine Siler have both been indicted on the following charges:
- Count 1- murder;
- Count 2- possessing a controlled substance first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine);
- Count 3- drug paraphernalia, buying or possessing.
The indictments state that both bail amounts are set at $1 million.
As of Dec. 17, Robin is booked in the Whitley County Detention Center, while Jasmine has a warrant for her arrest.