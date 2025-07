WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — According to the Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley, a death investigation is underway in Williamsburg after a 16-month-old boy was found in a pool.

The toddler was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being performed on Saturday.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.