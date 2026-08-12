20-year-old man enters not-guilty plea in Fayette County shooting case

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The family of an 18-year-old Lafayette High School graduate wants answers about his death, saying they don't believe Tyler Smith shot and killed himself.

Bryce Chestnut, 20, appeared in Fayette District Court Wednesday on charges of tampering with physical evidence in connection with Smith's July 4 death. He waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

Smith's family sat in the courtroom as Chestnut made his first court appearance. Police say Smith died from a gunshot wound at a home on Blue Bonnet Drive in Lexington.

According to Chestnut's arrest citation, police recovered a gun and shell casing from the scene that didn't match the weapon found at Smith's death scene. The citation states Chestnut told police he gave his gun to Smith, who used it on himself.

Police have classified the shooting as "accidental and self-inflicted," but Smith's family disputes that conclusion.

"I don't have any malice in my heart for this person. I still stand in the fact that he's a 20-year-old, and do I think that he set out to hurt my grandson? No. Do I believe that he murdered my grandson? Yes," said Necee Anderson, Smith's grandmother.

Anderson questions how police handled the investigation and believes other people who were allegedly at the home the night of the shooting need closer scrutiny.

"There are others that need to be had that need to have a level of accountability, no different than Mr. Chestnut did," Anderson said.

The family has hired a private investigator through their attorney to review the case, Anderson said.

"I can accept it once it's proven, but I will not accept it off what they said," Anderson told reporters when asked if she could accept the police version of events. "If I were on the other side of this table to prove that I did it, I'm asking them for the same accountability, transparency and justice."

Chestnut is scheduled to return to court Sept. 21. Smith's family plans to attend that hearing as well.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.