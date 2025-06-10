22-year-old woman in Kentucky charged with murder after allegedly shooting her father

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Prestonsburg Police Department reported that a homicide investigation is underway after a woman told dispatchers on Monday evening that she had shot her father.

Police detailed that on Monday Prestonsburg/Floyd County ECC received a call from a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Summer Adkins, who reported that she had shot her father in the 2300 block of Kentucky 321 in Prestonsburg.

Upon arrival, police found and detained Adkins while her father, identified as 62-year-old Jimmy Harvey, was found inside the home sitting in a chair.

The Floyd County Coroner pronounced Harvey dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His body was taken to the Office of the Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Adkins was arrested and charged with one count of murder. Police noted that the case remains under investigation.

