3 Kentucky daycare workers indicted for alleged child abuse and strangulation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted three daycare workers on 30 criminal counts involving the abuse and strangulation of multiple children in their care, according to court documents filed February 10.

The indictment revealed that 48-year-old Constance Perry of Lawrenceburg faces the most serious charges, including seven counts of first-degree strangulation and 13 counts of first-degree criminal abuse of children 12 and under.

In addition, 62-year-old Jenny Weeks of Frankfort, and 38-year-old Lauren Owens of Frankfort are charged with facilitating strangulation and failing to report child abuse, the indictment reported.

The charges reportedly span incidents from June 2019 through January 2026, involving at least seven children identified by initials in the indictment. Perry is accused of strangling children by applying pressure to their throats or necks, or blocking their noses or mouths. All three defendants are charged with criminal abuse that allegedly caused serious physical injury or placed children in situations that could cause serious harm.

Weeks and Owens face additional charges for failing to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement or state authorities, despite having reasonable cause to believe children were being abused.

The indictment noted the alleged abuse occurred "in a continuing course of conduct, two or more times" within the specified time periods for each count.

Each defendant has been assigned a $10,000 bail. Perry faces Class B and Class C felony charges, while Weeks and Owens face a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.