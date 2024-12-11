3 people arrested in Clay County following traffic pursuit, police report

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic pursuit that began in Laurel County and moved into Clay County resulted in the arrest of three people on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials reported that the pursuit began in Laurel County at Highway 638 and Hal Rogers Road after police saw a car traveling at a "high rate of speed." Notably, police discovered that the owner of the vehicle had two outstanding felony warrants.

A sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle continued to travel at a high speed and on the wrong side of the road, according to officials.

Police then utilized spike strips to stop the vehicle near Manchester on Highway 687 in Clay County, which reportedly resulted in the damage of several police vehicles.

Officials added that the following individuals were arrested:

