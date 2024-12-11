3 people arrested in Clay County following traffic pursuit, police report

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic pursuit that began in Laurel County and moved into Clay County resulted in the arrest of three people on Tuesday night, according to officials.
Officials reported that the pursuit began in Laurel County at Highway 638 and Hal Rogers Road after police saw a car traveling at a "high rate of speed." Notably, police discovered that the owner of the vehicle had two outstanding felony warrants.
A sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle continued to travel at a high speed and on the wrong side of the road, according to officials.
Police then utilized spike strips to stop the vehicle near Manchester on Highway 687 in Clay County, which reportedly resulted in the damage of several police vehicles.
Officials added that the following individuals were arrested:
- Driver 25-year-old Michael Flannery has been charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police; reckless driving; seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree criminal mischief.
- Passenger 41-year-old Andrew Hall has been charged with menacing; resisting arrest.
- 32-year-old Misty Vaughn has been charged on two outstanding warrants including a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking; third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument .
- In addition, this individual was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging no bond allowed regarding charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- In addition, this individual was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging no bond allowed regarding charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.