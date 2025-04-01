3 people arrested in Pulaski County after investigation of alleged drug dealer leads to drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to an official with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 3 people were arrested after an investigation into a drug dealer lead to a drug bust at a home in Bronston on Sunday.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones detailed that detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance on the home of 35-year-old Jonathan Lewis, a suspected drug dealer with active warrants.

While watching the home, detectives watched a white pickup truck and motorcycle leave the property. They contacted additional deputies to "pull into the residence before the subject could leave," Jones said in a press release.

In doing so, they came into contact with Lewis, who lost control of the motorcycle after he attempted "to elude deputies by going in between the police cars and a boat parked on the property."

According to the release, a bag of methamphetamine fell from the vehicle and landed on the ground.

The driver of the white pickup, 33-year-old Charvonta Arkee Wright, was also stopped. After consenting to a vehicle search, police found $1,886 in the vehicle.

After consent was given by Lewis to search the home, police said that a third person, 30-year-old Erica Turner was found inside.

Paraphernalia, including digital scales, baggies, a handgun, syringes and a glass smoking pipe were found in the home. After obtaining a search warrant for vehicles in the driveway of the home, a handgun and shot glasses containing methamphetamine residue were found inside a white Dodge pickup Lewis had been seen driving, according to Jones.

"During the investigation, detectives were able to establish that Wright was Lewis’s drug supplier and had delivered the methamphetamine to him," Jones said in the release.

Turner was also found to have an active arrest warrant.

Jonathan Lewis was arrested and charged with:



One count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, over two grams (methamphetamine)(enhanced with a firearm)

Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

Six counts of failure to appear (Pulaski District Court warrant)

Failure to appear (Pulaski District Court warrant)

Failure to appear (Edmonson Circuit Court warrant)

Charvota Arkee Wright was arrested and charged with:

One count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, over two grams (methamphetamine).

Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

Erica Turner was arrested and charged with contempt of court (Pulaski District Court warrant).

The investigation remains ongoing.

