3-year-old’s killer sentenced to 40 years

(LEX 18) — 37-year-old Andrew Charles Buster Jr. was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in 2018.

According to police, then-33-year-old Buster Jr. sexually assaulted Lillyann Grace Reck on Dec. 10, 2018.

Buster Jr. was a family acquaintance who was watching Reck while her mother was at work, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment on Cross Keys Road. When they arrived, the toddler was unconscious. According to officials, Lillyann later died at the hospital on Dec. 14, 2018.

DNA evidence led to Buster Jr.’s arrest.

In a Lexington courtroom Thursday morning, Buster Jr. was sentenced to 40 years.

In an impact statement shared with the courtroom, the wife of Lillyann’s father shared a tearful speech, saying, “Lillyann did nothing to no one, she was a 3-year-old innocent child.”

Lillyann’s father, Josh Reck, spoke directly to Buster Jr. and said, “Look at yourself in the mirror, son, you are nobody in this world, you’re never gonna be. Your own children don’t deserve you. The only thing you deserve is to be put in the ground.”

In addition to his 40-year sentence, Buster Jr. will be required to register as a sex offender if released.

The judge also ordered a 10-year, renewable IPO on behalf of Buster Jr.’s teenage relative, who alleged that Buster Jr. sexually abused her as a toddler.

