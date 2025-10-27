Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

4 arrested in London drug bust after complaints prompt police investigation

Police at crime scene
ALDECA studio/Shutterstock
Police officer at a crime scene.
Police at crime scene
Posted
and last updated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people were arrested during a drug bust at a Robinson Lane home on Oct. 25 after officers received multiple complaints about drug activity in the area.

The London Police Department detailed that officers conducted a "knock and talk" at around 11 p.m. when they observed "several items of narcotics in plain view," leading to the detention of several occupants.

Police reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Robert Brummitt, allegedly refused to comply with officers' orders and attempted to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, officers gained control and placed him in custody.

An officer obtained a search warrant for the home, where officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia reportedly associated with trafficking illegal narcotics.

During the search, officers found a woman, identified as 28-year-old Patricia Burns, hiding in a bathroom closet. Police added that Burns had an active warrant and was arrested.

Brummitt was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine) and resisting arrest.

Another man, identified by police as 62-year-old Hobert Baker, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense (2 grams or more methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burns and 45-year-old Gregory Hubbard, were both arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18