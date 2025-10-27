4 arrested in London drug bust after complaints prompt police investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people were arrested during a drug bust at a Robinson Lane home on Oct. 25 after officers received multiple complaints about drug activity in the area.

The London Police Department detailed that officers conducted a "knock and talk" at around 11 p.m. when they observed "several items of narcotics in plain view," leading to the detention of several occupants.

Police reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Robert Brummitt, allegedly refused to comply with officers' orders and attempted to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, officers gained control and placed him in custody.

An officer obtained a search warrant for the home, where officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia reportedly associated with trafficking illegal narcotics.

During the search, officers found a woman, identified as 28-year-old Patricia Burns, hiding in a bathroom closet. Police added that Burns had an active warrant and was arrested.

Brummitt was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine) and resisting arrest.

Another man, identified by police as 62-year-old Hobert Baker, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense (2 grams or more methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burns and 45-year-old Gregory Hubbard, were both arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police.