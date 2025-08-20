4 people arrested in connection to deadly robbery in Marion County, citation reveals

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people in Bardstown were arrested and charged after a shooting during a reported robbery led to the death of a woman on Tuesday, according to citations.

The citations filed by Kentucky State Police, Post 15 reported that on Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Hourigan Lane in Marion County regarding a shooting.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies first on the scene determined that unknown perpetrators allegedly broke into the home. The citations added that an adult woman was found dead inside the home.

During an investigation, authorities found that two men and two women allegedly forced their way into the home. Based on interviews and statements, authorities determined that Tyler Gunn had allegedly shot the woman, identified as 48-year-old Stephanie Keeling, resulting in her death, the citations read.

Video Surveillance, according to the citations, showed that another suspect, identified as Joshua Spalding-Wells, along with Gunn, forced entry and held the woman at gun point. The video also showed, 18-year-old Allison Lyvers and 18-year-old Faith Singer, fleeing from the home.

During an interview, Lyvers and Singer, reportedly admitted to making entry into the home and trying to "gain access to a safe," while Spalding-Wells admitted to traveling to the home, however, he claimed he did not make entry, the citations reported.

The citations added that Gunn was seen fleeing the scene with "something in his hands."

Gunn has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery; Spalding-Wells has been charged with murder (complicity) and first-degree robbery; Singer has been charged with murder (complicity) and first-degree robbery; and Lyvers has been charged with murder (complicity) and first-degree robbery.

