54 people charged with animal cruelty after KSP investigation leads to chicken fighting bust

DUNNVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that 54 people have been charged for their involvement in an organized chicken fighting event in Casey County on Saturday.

Officials reported that KSP Post 15 in Columbia received a call at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday regarding an active chicken fighting event at a property on Riffe Creek Road.

During an investigation into the animal cruelty complaint, KSP found that a number of individuals were involved in the event.

According to officials, troopers shut down the event and 54 people were charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.