56-year-old Middlesboro man charged with murder after allegedly shooting stepson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 56-year-old Middlesboro man has been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally shot his stepson, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Shane Jacobs said in a statement on social media.

According to Jacobs, around 5 p.m. Saturday, KSP received an assistance request from the Middlesboro Police Department regarding a shooting that occurred on West Cumberland Avenue near Bell County Coal.

KSP responded to a Middlesboro hospital, where an individual, later identified as Danny Brown Jr., was suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown would eventually succumb to his injuries and die at the hospital. He was pronounced deceased on Saturday by the Bell County Coroner's Office, according to Jacobs.

In response to the shooting, KSP arrested 56-year-old Wiley D. Pittman of Middlesboro without incident. According to Jacobs' statement, Brown was Pittman's stepson.

Pittman has been lodged at the Bell County Detention Center and charged with murder. At this time, no bond has been set.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by KSP.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.