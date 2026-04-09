59-year-old Lexington man arrested on 21 counts of sexual assault of a teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 59-year-old Lexington man has been arrested and charged on 21 counts in connection to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old, Lexington Police report.

Special Victims Detectives first responded on March 27 for a reported sexual assault of the juvenile. After an investigation, Marcos Jesus Banuelos Valdes was arrested on April 9 and charged with 17 counts of third degree rape and four counts of third degree sodomy.

He is now booked in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.