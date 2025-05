RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 was in court Tuesday morning, where six people pleaded not guilty in connection with a child abuse case at a Richmond daycare.

According to court documents, Jessica Houk, Brooklyn Houk, Theodrick Hersey, Elizabeth Thomas, Khrystian Greer, and Amaris Hamilton entered not guilty pleas.

Their preliminary hearings are set for May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

A total of nine people have been arrested as a result of the investigation.