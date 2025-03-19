81 reported illegal immigrants arrested in Kentucky by ICE during joint operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A joint enforcement operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement resulted in the arrests of 81 reported illegal immigrants in Kentucky, while 25 of them were charged with criminal offenses.

A release from ICE detailed that the operation occurred between March 10-14 in which immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, India, and Palau were arrested.

Further, the release noted that the individuals who were not charged criminally will be held in ICE custody "pending removal proceedings."

The release listed those arrested during the operation including the following:

A 35-year-old citizen of Honduras charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and illegal reentry.

A 50-year-old citizen of Mexico charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A 30-year-old citizen of Mexico charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A 45-year-old citizen of Guatemala convicted of domestic violence conviction, public intoxication, driving without a license, and DUI.

A 44-year-old citizen of India convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor, intimidation, and battery.

A 28 -year-old citizen of Mexico charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A 32-year-old citizen of Mexico convicted of drug trafficking, possession of multiple firearms with machine gun conversion devices who is charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and illegal reentry.

"Public safety relies on the expertise of ICE officers who are able to coordinate across federal agencies to accomplish these arrests,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chicago Field Office Director Sam Olson.

“Operations that lead to the arrest and detention of alien offenders can be complex and may, at times, prove to be challenging," Olson continued. "Our agency is more than capable to meet those challenges. I’m grateful for all our federal partners here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and we are committed, as a united group, to removing individuals from our communities who pose a threat to public safety and national security."