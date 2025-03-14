Accused serial thief denied bond reduction, sent back to jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marjorie Gonzalez appeared at a bond reduction hearing Friday morning in Fayette Circut Court. She faces multiple theft charges after accusations that she stole from a former University of Kentucky official, who asked not to be identified.

The person entrusted Gonzalez to work in her home as a personal executive assistant for several years. She said home security video captured Gonzalez taking garbage bags full of her family's personal belongings including shoes and clothes to sell.

Gonzalez was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more, theft by deception $10,000 or more and three counts of theft by deception under $10,000.

Original Story:

LEX 18 Investigates Theft suspect had prior accusation of stealing from an employer Leigh Searcy

At Friday's hearing, Gonzalez tried to convince the judge to lower her $30,000 bond and allow her to be on house arrest so she could work from home and be with her son."It's my business," Gonzalez tearfully told the court. "I've worked really hard for, um, building my home with my son, and I'm losing it, and I've lost a lot already. I've lost everything."

However, the prosecutor argued against her request, pointing out that the last time Gonzalez was released on bond, she was charged with two separate theft cases. Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter denied the request for bond reduction. A family friend who spoke on the victims' behalf said they are glad to know Gonzalez remains in custody.

"I just share that the victims felt betrayal," said the family friend. "This person has worked with them on two separate occasions over a number of years, perhaps 6-8 years, and they were glad there finally seemed to be some justice."

Gonzalez is due back in court March 21 for another hearing. She is scheduled to go to trial in May.

