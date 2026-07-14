AG: Former La Grange officer, son indicted on charges related to domestic violence

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former La Grange police officer and his son have been indicted on multiple charges related to domestic violence, Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a release Tuesday.

According to a release, 19-year-old Tyler Schneble was indicted on Friday by an Oldham County Grand Juty on three counts of first degree strangulation, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of second degree cruelty to animals, four counts of third degree terroristic threatening, and one count of violating an emergency protective order.

Coleman reports that Schneble strangled a victim multiple times, abused her cat and threatened her from 2025 through 2026. He later allegedly violated a protective order obtained by the vicim.

Schneble's father, 48-year-old Michael Schneble, was indicted on one court of intimidating a participant in the legal process and four courts of first degree official misconduct.

According to Coleman, he allegedly threatened the same victim “in an attempt to influence her testimony, decision, or opinion" in May 2026.

Between July 2025 and October 2025, Michael Schneble additionally failed to report incidents of domestic violence involving his son, court documents allege.