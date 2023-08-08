Anderson County band director pleads not guilty to rape, other charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County band director Patrick Brady pleaded not guilty to rape, sodomy, and other charges during a court appearance Tuesday.

Brady appeared in court today in person. He sat in the back with his attorney. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/TVcAFbkLXy — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) August 8, 2023

A grand jury indicted Brady following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Brady was indicted on the following charges:



4 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor (1st degree)

Promoting sexual performance by a minor

Rape (3rd degree)

2 counts of sodomy (3rd degree)

Sexual abuse (1st degree)

Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities

Tampering with physical evidence

A judge has ordered Brady to stay away from Anderson County High School, have no contact with students or staff at the school, and have no contact with minors.

His bail stands at $100,000. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 3.