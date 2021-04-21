Animal control searching for person who stuffed dog into bag, tossed it in creek

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Animal Control wants information on who stuffed a dog into a bag then threw it into a shallow creek.

AC Officer Kevin Sanfield says he believes the hound-mix K9 may have been shot before it was put in a dog food bag then tossed 50 feet over a bridge into Little Eagle Creek this week.

If you have any information contact Scott County Animal Control at 502-863-7897.

Sanfield said the shelter accepts animals free of charge if you’re a Scott County resident.

"There’s no reason for somebody to do this," said Sanfield.