'Armed and dangerous': Nicholasville Police Department searching for wanted man

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nicholasville Police Department is actively searching for a man officers describe as "armed and dangerous," according to a social media post.

Police report the man has been identified as Devin Snow, who is currently wanted on felony charges, and allegedly fled from law enforcement. Snow was last seen in the area of Hillbrook Drive in Nicholasville.

Nicholasville officers urge the public to use extreme caution if they encounter Snow. The police department urges residents to not approach or attempt to contact Snow, to not answer their door to unknown individuals, to keep their doors and vehicles locked, and to report suspicious activity to officials.

In a photo shared by the Nicholasville Police Department showing Snow's last known appearance, he is wearing jeans, brown boots, a sleeveless navy t-shirt, a gray hat, and sunglasses.

"If you see Devin Snow or know his whereabouts, immediately call 911," the social media post states.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.