Arrest made after authorities find firearms, meth lab in London home during burglary investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A burglary investigation on Oct. 23 in Knox County led police to reportedly find firearms, a methamphetamine lab, and a DMT lab in a London home, which resulted in the arrest of one man.

Officials reported that the Knox County Sheriff's Office conducted a burglary investigation in the Girdler community in Knox County on Oct. 23. This led police to identify and execute a search warrant on a home in Laurel County.

Upon searching the home on Old Way Road in London, police seized two of the firearms allegedly stolen in Knox County. Police also found methamphetamine, morphine tablets, a meth lab, and a DMT lab.

According to officials, 48-year-old Robert Wayne Simons was arrested and has been charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Further, an arrest warrant has been issued for Doug Simons, who at this time, has not been found.

Officials described DMT as a "strong psychedelic drug and is known to produce short-acting and intense visual hallucinations."

Notably, chemists were on the scene to take samples and properly dispose of the lab, officials added.