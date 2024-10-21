Arrest made after person found with guns, marijuana on school grounds in Georgetown, police report

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that one person has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after police noticed a suspicious person on school grounds at Southern Elementary over the weekend.

The department provided a photo that appeared to show two firearms and marijuana that had been found in connection to the arrest. The department noted that both firearms were reported stolen and were then recovered by police.

The person who was arrested, according to the department, has been charged with the following: