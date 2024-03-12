Attorneys for all three suspects in Crystal Rogers case request change of venue

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — All three defendants in the case involving the disappearance of Crystal Rogers have filed a motion through their attorneys to change the venue for their upcoming trial.

Rogers, the Bardstown mother of five, disappeared around July 4, 2015, and her body has never been found.

In September, Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was charged with murder in the case. Weeks prior, Joseph Lawson was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph's father, Steven Lawson, was indicted on the same charges as his son months later.

Last week, attorneys for Houck requested a change of venue in the case, stating that their client could not get a fair trial in Nelson County or any other county in central Kentucky due to extensive media coverage. Houck's defense team is requesting the trial be moved to either Boyd or Daviess County. Since then, attorneys for both Joseph and Steven Lawson have filed similar motions to request a change of venue in the case.

The motion will be heard on Thursday, March 21. A trial date has been tentatively set for all three of them for February 10, 2025.