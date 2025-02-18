Watch Now
Bardstown man charged with animal cruelty after KSP investigation

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation by Kentucky State Police into a reported "chicken-fighting event" lead to a Bardstown man being charged with animal cruelty.

According to officials, KSP Post 4 responded to an alleged animal cruelty complaint in which the caller reported that an organized chicken-fighting event was active near the 1900 block of Pottershop Road in Bardstown.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the property owner, identified as 37-year-old Aaron John Thompson, along with additional individuals.

After further investigation, police reported that Thompson was charged with second degree-cruelty to animals and cited to Nelson County District Court.

Officials noted that this is an ongoing investigation and that KSP "remains active across the state, cracking down on chicken-fighting."

