Bardstown Police looking for 'snack bandit' after man allegedly steals 10 cases of Little Debbie snack cakes

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Bardstown are on the lookout for a 'snack bandit' who allegedly stole ten cases of Little Debbie snack cakes from an area storage unit.

"Listen, we like Little Debbie’s just as much as the next guy, but this guy went above and beyond to satisfy his sweet tooth," police said on social media. "Our John Doe here was seen on camera cutting a lock and loading up 10 cases of Little Debbie’s. That comes out to approximately $700 worth of processed pastries."

The agency encourages anyone with information in connection to the "Little Debbie Burglar Alert" to contact police at (502) 348-6811, or anonymously at (502) 348-HEAT (4328).