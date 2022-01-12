Barricade, fire suspect pleas not guilty

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County man accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend, barricading himself inside an apartment, firing gunshots, and starting a fire went before a judge for arraignment on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Logan Browning entered a not guilty plea to the 27 felony charges.

Browning appeared in the courtroom via video from the jail.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment building in Richmond on January 8.

Browning wasn't taken into custody until hours later. Police documents claim he threatened to kill officers, fired multiple shots, and displaced people living nearby because of the fire. In addition, they say clues on Browning's social media were vital to their investigation.

However, Browning's best friend, Ed McNelly, says there's more to the story, and he wishes the public wouldn't judge before they know it.

"You have all these people that don't know anything about him. And just assuming the worst story rather than wanting to know the actual details or even further investigating," said McNelly.

He says Browning struggles with mental health issues.

"Everyone talks about supporting mental health, but when it's time that somebody that actually needs mental health help, everybody wants to turn away," said McNelly. "He got hurt, and it was a crime of passion. And I think one thing escalated too far in one way, and things went sideways, and that's unfortunate, but he himself is a beautiful man, and he loved his kids, and he would never have harmed his kids."

Browning is due back in court next Wednesday, January 19 for his preliminary hearing.

Browning faces the following charges: Burglary (1st degree), Robbery (1st), Arson (1st), Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Assault — domestic violence (2nd), 8 counts of Criminal mischief (1st), 5 counts of wanton endangerment (1st), and 9 counts of wanton endangerment — police officer (1st).