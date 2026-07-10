Bell County man enters guilty plea for repeated sexual abuse of 2 children

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a plea agreement and recommended a 25-year sentence for a Bell County man charged with the sexual abuse of two young children.

According to a release, 57-year-old Jerry Jackson plead guilty to two counts first degree rape, first degree sodomy, and first degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Charges filed in Bell Circuit Court reveal that between raped and sodomized a child and sexually abused another beginning in April 2020 through March 2023.

“Twenty-five years behind bars can't erase the harm done, but it ensures incapacitation for this dangerous predator and space for the victims to heal," Coleman said in the release.