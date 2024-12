LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking the community for tips in connection to the deadly Versailles Road shooting that happened on Dec. 1 at around 8:45 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as Quaynell King, who died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, witnesses at the scene advised that the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 859-253-2020 or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.