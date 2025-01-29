Bluegrass Crime Stoppers looking for information about Jan. 12 robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is looking for information in regards to a January 12 robbery that left a woman with injuries.

According to BCS, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Legend's Lane around 2 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

The victim advised police that an unknown male attempted to "push a cart full of items past all points of sale," injuring the victim in the process.

The suspect then fled toward Ballpark Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers anoymously by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app at www.p3tips.com.